Armed suspect shot by HPD officer following domestic violence incident inside Kingwood area apartment, police say

HOUSTON – An armed suspect was shot by a Houston police officer in the Kingwood area following a domestic violence incident Saturday morning, police say.

Exec. Assist. Chief Larry Satterwhite with Houston Police said officers received a disturbance call at 3:13 a.m. in the 150 block of Northpark Plaza.

Shortly after, Satterwhite said dispatchers turned the call into an assault-in-progress after they “heard someone screaming over the phone.”

When officers arrived at the scene, which was an apartment complex, they went up to the 3rd floor and tried to make contact with someone at the apartment.

Satterwhite said officers heard a woman yell for help from inside the apartment, which was led to believe it was a domestic dispute.

As officers attempted to break the door, they were unsuccessful as Satterwhite said the door was locked from the inside.

Meanwhile, a female officer witnessed the suspect, who was armed, coming out of his apartment and onto his balcony, and began to scale down the building.

The officer gave verbal commands to the suspect, telling him to “stop and put the gun down,” but police said the suspect refused.

As the suspect climbed down to the ground level, a physical altercation ensued between him and the officer. That was when Satterwhite said the officer took out her gun and shot the suspect one time in the lower extremities.

He fled from the officer and a brief foot pursuit began, not long before the officer lost sight of him.

As officers set a perimeter to find the armed suspect, the woman who reportedly screamed for help opened the door to let officers inside. She appeared to have suffered physical injuries, but police said she is expected to be okay.

Shortly after, Satterwhite said the armed suspect returned to the apartment complex and asked for medical help after he was shot. He was taken to HCA Houston Hospital Kingwood where he is expected to survive.

Satterwhite said the armed suspect and the victim were in the process of breaking up before the incident.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 13-year veteran with HPD.

No officers were hurt at the scene.

