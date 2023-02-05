Body discovered during search for missing 14-year-old in SE Houston; Homicide detectives investigating

HOUSTON – On Saturday morning, Texas EquuSearch officials say they stumbled upon a body along a fence line in the 2000 block of Firnat Street.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

“As far as a positive ID on the body located. We do not know. We have not touched the body or searched the body,” Detective Kyle Heaverlo said.

Police say the search may be connected to Carlos Lugos. The 14-year-old was last seen about two weeks ago in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road.

“According to the mother, she had dropped her son off in the area to get together with some friends. She dropped him off [and] then never heard from him again. That was unlike him. He would call and check in with her and she said she had not heard from him in about two weeks,” Heaverlo said.

Houston Police Departments Missing Persons Unit started looking into the case and contacted Texas EquuSearch who discovered the person’s body on Saturday. Police say it is unclear if the person is a male or female.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now, but it’s a really unfortunate situation all the way across the board,” detectives said.

It is unclear how the person died but a neighbor who lives close to the scene says he hears gunshots on Wednesday.

“And then I was like it sounded really close and then this white Chevy pulls down the street and it is a dead end you know. Not a lot of vehicles come through here unless you live here,” the man said.

It is unclear if the body found is the missing teen and detectives say they do not know if foul play is involved.

The person’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy will reveal how the cause of death.