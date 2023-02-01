Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to join Bun B during his Southern Takeover at the Houston Rodeo

Rap legend Bun B’s “Trill Burgers” will be making its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy: Scurfield Group)

HOUSTON – Houston rap legend Bun B’s takeover at the rodeo just got even more exciting.

On Tuesday, the Houston Rodeo announced that Bun B would start dropping some artists from his much-anticipated Southern Takeover if a particular Houston Rodeo post got over 10,000 likes on Instagram.

When the post his over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours, Bun B dropped the first set of names for his star-studded night.

“You win. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and others from Louisiana will join me March 3,” Bun B wrote on Instagram.

Tickets for all rodeo performances, including Bun B’s, are currently on sale now.

The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.

2023 RODEOHOUSTON ENTERTAINER LINEUP

Tuesday, Feb.28 – Opening Day, Parker McCollum

Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, March 2 Lauren Daigle

Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, Bun B’s Southern Takeover

Saturday, March 4 Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 5 Zac Brown Band

Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day, Jason Aldean

Tuesday, March 7 - New Kids on The Block

Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day, Jon Pardi

Thursday, March 9 - Ashley McBryde

Friday, March 10 - The Chainsmokers

Saturday, March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, MartLa Fiera de Ojinaga

Monday, March 13 - Cody Jinks

Tuesday, March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 15 - Kenny Chesney

Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 17 - Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 18 - Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals Luke Bryan