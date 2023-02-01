Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to join Bun B during his Southern Takeover at the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – Houston rap legend Bun B’s takeover at the rodeo just got even more exciting.
On Tuesday, the Houston Rodeo announced that Bun B would start dropping some artists from his much-anticipated Southern Takeover if a particular Houston Rodeo post got over 10,000 likes on Instagram.
When the post his over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours, Bun B dropped the first set of names for his star-studded night.
“You win. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and others from Louisiana will join me March 3,” Bun B wrote on Instagram.
Tickets for all rodeo performances, including Bun B’s, are currently on sale now.
The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.
2023 RODEOHOUSTON ENTERTAINER LINEUP
Tuesday, Feb.28 – Opening Day, Parker McCollum
Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Brooks & Dunn
Thursday, March 2 Lauren Daigle
Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, Bun B’s Southern Takeover
Saturday, March 4 Walker Hayes
Sunday, March 5 Zac Brown Band
Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day, Jason Aldean
Tuesday, March 7 - New Kids on The Block
Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day, Jon Pardi
Thursday, March 9 - Ashley McBryde
Friday, March 10 - The Chainsmokers
Saturday, March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, MartLa Fiera de Ojinaga
Monday, March 13 - Cody Jinks
Tuesday, March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly
Wednesday, March 15 - Kenny Chesney
Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 17 - Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 18 - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals Luke Bryan