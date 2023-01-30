Hearing happening Monday in AJ Armstrong case to determine if third trial should be held in Harris County

HOUSTON – This Monday, a hearing will be held in the A.J. Armstrong case.

Almost two weeks ago, the presiding judge filed an order to change where the trial will take place.

As we’ve reported, Armstrong will be tried for the third time in the murder of his parents following two mistrials.

On Monday, both sides will be allowed to present evidence as to why or why they do not want the trial to be moved out of Harris County.

On Friday, Armstrong’s attorneys filed an objection to the judge’s order.

In the court documents filed on Friday by the lawyers representing Armstrong,

the defense offers several points, including their belief that the change of venue would violate the defendant’s equal protection under the fourteenth amendment-- that 12 fair and unbiased jurors can be found in Harris County.

The court documents reference other high-profile cases which garnered national attention that remained in Harris County for trial, including the David Temple murder case.

Both parties will meet Monday and have the option of presenting why or why not they would like to see a change of venue.

If the judge rules to move the location, it could go to another county in the judicial region or an adjoining district.

