Pasadena, Deer Park announce Joint Recovery Center opening this weekend: What you should know

PASADENA, Texas – In response to damages sustained by Tuesday’s tornado event, the City of Pasadena Office of Emergency Management announced the opening of the Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The partnership between the City of Pasadena and the City of Deer Park will assist residents in gathering important recovery resources and information, a news release said.

The recovery center, located at 7902 Fairmont Pkwy., will be open Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“The outpouring of support from our community has been amazing, but not surprising,” said Mayor Jeff Wagner. “Both Pasadena and Deer Park have been hit hard and we want to do everything we can to work together to get the necessary resources to our residents.”

The Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center will be a hub for recovery information and resources from government agencies, local businesses, and industry and non-profit organizations.

For more information on Pasadena Tornado Recovery Resources, go to www.pasadenatx.gov or www.readypasadena.org.

Food Distribution

In addition to the recovery center, Houston Food Bank and Bible Way Food Pantry are hosting a food distribution event for those affected by the severe weather this week. Fresh and non-perishable food and water will be given away to those in need at Bible Way Fellowship, located at 9022 Frey Rd. Food and money donations can also be dropped off at Bible Way Fellowship.