LIST: Shelters open after severe weather impacted SE Texas, destroying dozens of homes

Disaster Relief shelter at the BakerRipley Pasadena Campus

720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

Memorial Baptist Church hosting site

6901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 - Shelter, showers, electricity, food/water, clean-up crews and donations.

Revive Church

1062 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

Salvation Army Relief Station in Pasadena & Deer Park

- The Salvation Army of Greater Houston announced Wednesday that it has opened a Relief Station in Pasadena, located at the corner of Burke and Yellowstone drives, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., to provide meals, assistance information and clean-up kits.

- A second Relief Station will be established in Deer Park at the Central Baptist Church located on Center Street and Oak Street in the Oak Street parking lot. Service will begin between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well with both locations serving while supplies last.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims of yesterday’s storms and, as we are with all natural disasters, the Salvation Army of Greater Houston is here to help our communities in any way we can.” Said Salvation Army Major Robb Webb, who went on to say “As the citizens of Pasadena, Deer Park and surrounding communities begin the process of rebuilding the homes, businesses and lives, we hope our assistance will make that process easier.”

FAQ from TDI

A storm blew my fence down. Will my homeowners pay for the repairs to my fence? - If your policy provides coverage for wind, you likely have some coverage for the fence. Coverage for fences is usually limited to actual cash value. That means your company will deduct depreciation from what it pays. You’ll also have to pay your deductible.

My neighbor’s tree fell on my house. Will my neighbor´s homeowners policy pay for the damage and tree removal? - Probably not, unless your neighbor was at fault. Your neighbor isn’t responsible for acts of nature. If your neighbor’s policy doesn’t pay, you can file a claim under your own policy. (Additional note: Trees and limbs falling in your yard (that don’t damage property) usually aren’t covered. Call your agent or company to ask if your policy will pay.)

A tree fell on my car. Will my auto insurance pay for the damage to my car? - Your auto policy will pay for damages if you have comprehensive coverage. If the tree was your neighbor’s, their homeowners insurance might pay if your neighbor is somehow at fault. If not, their policy likely won’t pay because your neighbor isn’t responsible for an act of nature.

The food in my refrigerator spoiled when the power was out. Will my homeowners policy pay to replace my food? - Most homeowners and renters policies will pay up to $500 or more for spoiled food if the power fails under certain circumstances. Often, there is not a deductible. Take pictures or keep a list of the food that spoiled.

I have insurance. Should I apply for FEMA aid? - Yes, go ahead and apply. If you have insurance of any kind (homeowners, wind, flood), you must use it first. If there is something your insurance doesn’t cover, including temporary housing, FEMA might be able to help.

Will my homeowners company send the claim check straight to me? - If you have a loan on your house, the company will usually send the check to your mortgage company. You’ll then have to work with the mortgage company to get the money released for repairs.

TDI provides answers to even more specific questions

Resource links provided by TDI

