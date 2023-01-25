‘Rodeo all day. Dance all night’: HLSR announces entertainment lineup for The Hideout presented by Jim Beam

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have announced the live entertainment for The Hideout presented by Jim Beam.

This year, The Hideout will be located in the white tent on the west side of NRG Arena and will have entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight starting Feb. 28, 2023, through March 19, 2023.

Weekday entertainers will perform at 10:15 p.m., while weekend entertainers will perform at 8:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Those in attendance will be able to enjoy live music and dancing, the Jim Beam Backyard Trailer, complimentary Jim Beam Bourbon samples and fun giveaways.

The Hideout is a special tent at the Rodeo where entertainers perform aside from the main stage. Rodeo-goers who are 21 years of age and older are permitted inside the tent for free with NRG Park admission or a RODEOHOUSTON ticket.

“The Hideout has become a staple for patrons and fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for nearly thirty years,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “The spectacular musicians that play The Hideout stage often become some of music’s biggest entertainers, so we highly encourage attendees to come see these acts up close and personal while they still can.”

Below is a list of this year’s lineup:

DATE ENTERTAINER

Tuesday, February 28 - Opening Day presented by Texas Capital Bank: Huser Brothers Band

Wednesday, March 1: Jon Stork

Thursday, March 2: Graycie York

Friday, March 3 - Black Heritage Day presented by Kroger: J Paul Jr. and the Zydeco Nubreeds

Saturday, March 4: Gunnar Latham

Sunday, March 5: Sun Valley Station

Monday, March 6 - First Responders Day presented by BP: Trent Cowie

Tuesday, March 7: Big Joe Walker

Wednesday, March 8: Chad Cooke Band

Thursday, March 9: Susan Hickman

Friday, March 10: Darrin Morris Band

Saturday, March 11: Texas Renegade

Sunday, March 12 - Go Tejano Day presented by Fiesta: Predilecto

Monday, March 13: Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers

Tuesday, March 14: Slade Coulter

Wednesday, March 15: Carson Jeffrey

Thursday, March 16: Bubba Westly

Friday, March 17: Small Town Habit

Saturday, March 18: Jesse Raub Jr.

Sunday, March 19: Kin Faux

