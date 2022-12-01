58º

NRG Park announces car parking will now be cashless starting this week

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – This is important!

As in-person events continue to get underway, Houston’s NRG Park has announced it will be eliminating cash payments for parking on site.

According to a spokesperson for the park, NRG will only accept card payments at the parking gates beginning Dec. 1.

The park group will only accept card payments at the gates and will allow credit and debit cards along with Apple and Google Pay options.

Officials say this is important to note for those attending the high school football games this week, as well as other events such as the Houston Texans game.

