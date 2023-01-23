Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8.

“Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”

Community Day discounts include:

Free admission for all guests until noon.

Buy one, get one rides and games in the Junction Carnival area until 4 p.m.

Discounted food and beverage offerings until 4 p.m.

$3 mini corn dog at McKinney Corn Dog

$3 small popcorn at Kid Shack

$3 small sour apple lemonade at Squeezers

Additionally, for every person that walks through the gates between 8 a.m. until noon on March 8, TC Energy will donate $1 to the local community through its social impact program, Build Strong, which invests in organizations that are integral to local communities.

“Our partnership with the Rodeo reflects our commitment to build strong, vibrant communities where we live and work,” said Tina Faraca, President U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines at TC Energy. “We’re honored to bring our community together in a family-friendly atmosphere to experience and celebrate what RodeoHouston is really about.”

In addition to Community Day, the rodeo said it will have Family Wednesdays on March 1 and 15, with similar discounts and free admission for seniors 60+ and children under 12 until noon. For more information on discounted Wednesdays, please visit rodeohouston.com.

