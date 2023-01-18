Need a job? Saddle up, y’all -- the Houston Rodeo is hiring; This is what you need to know before you go to its job fair

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with RCS (carnival), Allied Universal, Andy Frain Services, ASM Global and Aramark are hosting a job fair for seasonal positions during the 2023 Rodeo, the rodeo said Wednesday.

Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.

Collection of part-time positions, as seen on the Houston Rodeo's website on Jan. 18, 2023. (Houston Rodeo)

Rodeo officials will hold the job fair this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NRG Stadium West Club.

Parking is available in Teal Lot (Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murworth).

Organizers urge applicants to visit rodeohouston.com/job-fair for more information, listings of available positions and to begin the application process. As of this writing,

Candidates should apply online before attending the job fair, organizers said.

The 2023 rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25.