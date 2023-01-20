Arrest made: Suspects ages 15, 20 accused of fatally shooting man in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in southeast Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received a call about a firearm discharge in the 4400 block of Bell Street around 2:16 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early to mid-20′s on the driver’s side of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and it appeared he crashed into a tree, HPD said.

According to investigators, officers utilized K-9′s and a helicopter unit to locate two suspects who were hiding under vehicles in a carport.

Police said the suspects, ages 15 and 20, were in the street and fired nearly 10-15 shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Officers are still searching for the firearms used.