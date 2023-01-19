Former HPD officer charged with murder in botched Harding Street raid back in court; Defense attorney seeks to quash indictments

The deadly botched raid on Harding Street that happened nearly four years ago was front and center inside of Judge Frank Aguilar’s courtroom in Harris County’s 228th District Court on Thursday morning.

The hearing was an effort by the defense to quash Gerald Goines’ indictments for his alleged actions in the raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas on January 28, 2019.

“The indictment was improperly made,” argued Goines’ attorney, George “Mac” Secrest.

Secrest, at one point, told Judge Aguilar, “The jury charge will not look like the indictment,” claiming later during the hearing that the state’s, “indictment is fundamentally defective.”

Secrest said the lack of specifics puts Goines in a position in which, “We don’t have a clue what we are accused of?”

Goines has been charged with felony murder and tampering with government records, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. In June 2021, Goines also was indicted in Harris County for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity.

The state responded after the defense made its motion.

“They want the court to believe that they have no idea as to what they are charged with, and that is not the case,” said Tiffany Larsen with the Harris County DA’s Office, adding, “they think fairness for Mr. Goines means more,” in comparison to other defendants.

“To say they have no clue what they are charged with is just not based in reality,” Larsen said.

Judge Aguilar called for a return to court next Tuesday to address this motion and others that are scheduled.

Goines, who also is facing federal charges in the case, did speak afterwards - for the first time - telling KPRC 2 Investigates, “I just appreciate everything the court is doing. I appreciate all the prayers sent out to me.”

Goines did not answer any follow-up inquiries.

KPRC 2 Investigates will have more this evening on the KPRC 2 News at 5 and 6.

