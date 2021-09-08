Former HPD officer connected to Harding Street raid has federal sentencing pushed to 2022

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 investigates has learned the federal sentencing of former HPD officer Steven Bryant has been pushed back until February of 2022.

Bryant originally was to have been sentenced on Aug. 24 for his role in the deadly Harding Street raid.

Bryant’s sentencing was considered significant as he was the first officer to plead guilty in connection to the deadly raid.

In June, Bryant entered a guilty plea during a virtual appearance in Federal court.

Prosecutors at the time saying Bryant never visited or witnessed any purchases of drugs at the home of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. The two homeowners were shot and killed in the botched raid in January 2019.

Prosecutors also said Bryant submitted a false report with the intent to impede the investigation into the deadly raid.

Bryant attorney Andy Drumheller tells KPRC 2 Investigates it will now take place next winter, “Mr. Bryant’s sentencing hearing is currently set for February 22, 2022. The new hearing date was the result of the court granting an agreed motion we filed asking for a new date. The motion and Court’s order are of course public records,” said Drumheller in a statement.

Drumheller adding that Bryant remains out on bond.