Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into METRORail train during chase in downtown Houston; 3 people injured: HPD

HOUSTON – A suspect that was in a stolen vehicle has been arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing into a METRORail train in downtown Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m. when, according to Sgt. D. Rose, the vehicle took off and a pursuit ensued.

Police said the suspect crashed into a METRO train, causing it to derail. The suspected driver was detained and taken by ambulance with minor injuries, investigators said.

According to HPD, there were around six people in the train car that was hit, including the train operator. Police said three people had to be transported by ambulance with minor injuries and are expected to be released sometime today.

The vehicle was stolen and officers located narcotics in the car, investigators said.