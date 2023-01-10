17-year-old driving wrong way in custody after leading officers on chase on Southwest Freeway: HPD

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old driver is in custody after the teen led police on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the pursuit began on Park Row Drive just before 1 a.m. after officers located a stolen pickup truck with California plates at a nearby gas station on Country Creek Drive.

Officers said when they tried to approach the vehicle, the suspect drove off. The chase lasted for roughly 30 minutes and reached speeds of up to 90 mph before the teen struck a parked car on Briarhurst, just south of Westheimer, investigators said.

According to police, the teen was seen driving the wrong way on numerous occasions while attempting to get away from officers.

Officers said the suspect made a U-turn on 59 near Newcastle and began driving southbound in northbound lanes, then took the transition ramp the wrong way and drove northbound in the southbound lanes of 610.

The driver and three others that were in the vehicle were taken into custody, officers said. The driver is also expected to face charges.

Police said no one was injured during the chase.