Bond set at $3.5M for man accused of setting fire to two homes within days, leading to SWAT standoff in Spring

HOUSTON – A judge set a bond for $3.5 million dollars for the man accused of setting two homes on fire within days, which led to a standoff.

Pablo Patino, 28, surrendered to authorities on Thursday after being on the run for several days after police said he set his own home on fire.

Authorities spent most of the week searching for Patino after he allegedly set his estranged wife’s family home on fire with them inside and later attempted to run her over with a vehicle.

Patino was scheduled to appear in probable cause court early Sunday, but he did not appear.

The judge went through each of the charges Patino was facing, including two separate arson charges and a violation of a protective order.

Those charges totaled $3 million ($1 million for each), and an additional $500,000 for terroristic threat against police officers, with the final total being $3.5 million.

The judge also revealed that on Jan. 3, Patino was supposed to appear in court for an aggravated assault charge against his estranged wife, but he did not show. That was the date when police say he intentionally set his estranged wife’s family home on fire and fled the scene

According to deputies, Patino had previously been arrested for a domestic violence incident and had posted a $5,000 bond on Dec. 26 before the events unfolded.

If Patino makes bond, he must adhere to several conditions such as surrendering any passports, electronic monitoring, and not possessing any firearms or drugs.

Patino’s next court appearance is Monday.