SWAT SCENE: Man accused of hitting wife with vehicle after setting her residence on fire barricaded inside home in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – A man who is wanted after hitting his wife with a vehicle, and intentionally setting fire to a residence where she was living is currently barricaded inside the couple’s home in Spring, authorities say.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, the suspect, 28-year-old Pablo Patino, was inside the home located in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street on Thursday afternoon.

House set on fire, woman hit by car

Deputies say Patino had previously been arrested for a domestic violence incident and had posted a $5,000 bond on Dec. 26.

On Jan. 3, Patino was accused of setting fire to his in-laws’ home in the 11400 block of Mortimer, where his wife was staying at the time.

Thursday afternoon, just two days after the fire was set, officials say the wife and constables went to the home to pick up some of her belongings, and Patino was there waiting for her.

The suspect then reportedly ran into the home with weapons and is now threatening to kill anyone that comes close.

Harris County SWAT team has been contacted and is headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.