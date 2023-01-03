Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say

HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said.

The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said on Twitter.

The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office said they’re searching for a man named Pablo Patino, 28.

Authorities said Patino -- at approximately 3:30 this morning -- intentionally set fire to a family home where his wife, with whom he is separated, was staying. The suspect waited in his vehicle and then hit his wife with his vehicle once she evacuated the house. Patino, authorities said, fled the scene.

He is currently on the run and abandoned the car a few blocks away. The Harris County District Attorney’s office has accepted arson of habitation, violation of protective order, and aggravated assault charges in this case, the fire marshal’s office said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with this case.