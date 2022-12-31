KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Little Boy, a kitty who’s looking to start off 2023 on the right paw

5-month-old Little Boy is ready to start 2023 with a new family!

The kitty, who is a Great Seal Siamese, has been at the shelter for two months, peering at people who pass by through his beautiful baby blues, volunteers from the Houston Humane Society say.

Don’t let his grumpy face fool you, though. Deep down, Little Boy makes the perfect family pet. He is tolerant, tame, sweet, and cuddly!

If you want to start off the new year on the right foot (or paw, that is!), Little Boy is waiting for you!

Meet Little Boy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Little Boy into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Marvin

Marvin (Houston Humane Society)

Last week, we met Marvin, a pup who is looking for his B.F.F.F.L. (Best friend forever for life)

Good news, he found his new B.F.F.F.L.! Marvin’s adopters said they are excited to expand their family and for their 6-year-old to have a four-legged friend.

Marvin’s name will be changed to “Curioso” which means “Nosey” in Spanish.