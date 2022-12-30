KPRC 2 team members share their New Year’s Resolutions for 2023

The fresh slate of a new year has us motivated to make changes and set new goals.

Meteorologist Anthony Yanez:

I never make resolutions. When I think of making a change I try and do it in the moment. However this year I’m making one. My resolution is to be more considerate of others.

I thought of this because of a recent trip I took. I was at an airport and an elderly woman came up to me asking where to find a gate. She only spoke Spanish and I was the only one around who looked like they spoke Spanish. She was turning a corner and needed to find gate B3. Beyond the corner was B1 so she basically got there herself. I pointed to her gate which was only a few feet away. She thanked me and walked away. At that moment I realized I helped her but I should have walked her to the gate. It really bothered me that I didn’t do everything I could to help. And I noticed other instances where I didn’t do all I could to be helpful.

So I made this resolution to be more considerate of everyone around me.

Houston Life Reporter Lauren Kelly:

So far, my New Year’s resolutions are to stop putting off things that I’ve always wanted to do, and commit to DOING THEM in 2023. I want to learn a new skill, create some new hobbies - including cooking and hiking!

I chose these because sometimes I start things, but I never finish them. I want to actually follow through with my goals this year, put some good out there, and have lots of good come back around.

I’ve got a new husband, and I’ll make sure his job in the new year is to hold me to it. 😜

Anchor Lisa Hernandez:

Like many of you reading this, I am always running around. Busy, busy, busy! In fact, if there’s a lull in the day, either at home or at work, I tend to freak out -- “Why is it so quiet in here?? What did I miss? What can I do before it gets busy again?!” My resolution is to TRY and calm the hamster wheel in my head and ENJOY the moment. (My family & coworkers will benefit greatly if I pull this off!) Granted, I have been a stressed-out worrier since birth and I attempt this (unsuccessfully) every year... but I’ll once again set my intention 😊 Wishing you all a peaceful start to 2023!! May we all stop and smell the roses ❤️

KPRC 2 Investigates Producer Jason Nguyen:

I plan on eating dumplings for the second year in a row. I started the tradition when an Asian anchor in another market dealt with an unhappy phone call when she shared she ate dumpling soup during the new year. The caller called it “being very Asian.” Because of this, Asians across the country united behind #VeryAsian sharing their new year/ dumlping resolutions. It’s also why I’ll where the sweatshirt from time to time at the station.

Meteorologist and “Houston Newsmakers” Host Khambrel Marshall:

My New Year’s resolution is to aggressively go after my bucket list declarations I put together to celebrate reaching the age of 70. I start the new year with five on the list and plan to reach them all and create more along the way. As a part of this effort, I will increase my efforts to stay healthy through diet, exercise and medication and prayer.

Sports Director Randy McIlvoy:

Continue to make fitness a priority. The commitment can easily be pushed aside as schedules get busier. My goal is to get in workouts to start my days in 2023 as opposed to the “I’ll get to it eventually " approach which rarely works.

I also enjoy supporting charities and those in need. I hope to learn more about new opportunities in 2023!

Manager of Streaming & Creative Content Brian Perry:

Here is a good resolution, set aside time each week for yourself. We all need some “me” time. I started recently doing this and I will continue it into the new year and beyond. I take time to binge watch shows that I want to see, maybe take an afternoon nap, dine out at my favorite restaurant. Just do what I want to do and not be distracted by everything and everyone around me. We are all non-stop and sometimes we just need to charge our batteries. If you do not, then you run the risk of being completely drained. Recharge, refresh and renew and just take a little time for you!

News Reporter Rilwan Balogun:

I don’t make resolutions but a list of goals and intentions. Here’s what I have so far:

Be Present.

Visit 3 new states

Run a half (race or recreationally)

Do a new activity each quarter

Houston Life Host Courtney Zavala:

I’m trying to practice the art of saying no! I have a tendency to over extend myself and I’m trying to change that. I’m also starting my purge in January that includes decluttering email, closets and (trying) to organize!

Anchor Keith Garvin:

I typically don’t make a specific resolution as I try to make improvements in many areas on a consistent basis. But one improvement I want to continue making is reaching out to my friends & loved ones on a regular basis to make sure they know how much they are loved. I plan to make improvements on that goal by taking 15 minutes twice a week to call or text different friends & loved ones just to say hello & let them know I am thinking about them. Hopefully I can increase the calls & texts as the year goes on.

Houston Life Reporter Melanie Camp:

My New Year’s resolution is more café time with Stevie the dog. When you work in television you can spend a lot of your life on the move. Moving from city to city, job to job, and story to story. In 2023, I want to be sure I stop and check in with the present moment and not lose each moment to the rush of life. I think stopping for a coffee and croissant is a great way to do this. And, Stevie agrees!

What are your New Year’s resolutions, Houston?

What do you plan to do differently in the year ahead? Have you made any New Year’s resolutions for 2023? If so, what are they and why did you choose them? How do you plan to keep them?

Fill out the form below to share your New Year’s resolutions with us. We may publish your response in an upcoming story.

