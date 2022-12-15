Houston New Year’s Eve events: 23 ways to welcome 2023

Here are your best bets for celebrating New Year’s Eve in Houston.

Family friendly festivities

Rockin’ New Year’s Noon

“It’s time to say ‘GOODBYE, 2022!’ and hello to a new year! No need to stay up till midnight to celebrate the New Year. Children’s Museum Houston welcomes you back to the city’s longest-running New Year’s Eve celebration just for kids. This end-of-year bash rings in the New Year at the stroke of noon with ball drops, just like Times Square! Catch live performances, and dance ‘til the countdowns!”

When: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Houston

Admission: $15

High Noon Countdown

“Dance along with live music from Tom’s Fun Band and count down to a classic balloon drop. Enjoy face painting, bubble wrap dancing and create a one-of-a-kind New Year’s hat in the art bar. Three sessions are available throughout the day at 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., and 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Special event pricing is $10 for ages 1 and over. Infants under 1 are free. Museum OPEN ONLY for this event.”

When: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Woodlands Children’s Museum

Admission: $10

Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Bash

“Celebrate with a delicious buffet, live DJ, party favors, balloon drop, games, and prizes for the kids!”

When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium

Admission: $22.99-$30.99

New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Boardwalk

“Ring in the new year at the Boardwalk with great food, entertainment and much more! Live music, entertainment and fireworks are FREE to the public!”

When: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk

Admission: Free

Sugar Land Holiday Lights and Fireworks at Constellation Field

“Ring in the new year with millions of beautiful lights and a midnight fireworks show!”

When: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Constellation Field

Admission: $14-$19

Sea-faring celebrations

New Year’s Eve Colonel Paddlewheel Boat Cruise

“Cruise out of 2022 aboard the Colonel PaddlewheeI Boat with spectacular water views of the Festival of Lights! Guests 21+ will enjoy music, dancing and a delightful hot and cold hors d’oeuvres menu with two complimentary drinks + a champagne toast! The cruise will board beginning at 9 p.m. and will sail from 10 p.m.-Midnight.”

When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Moody Gardens

Admission: $125

Lake Conroe New Year’s Eve Cruise

“Sail the open waters of Lake Conroe for an evening of relaxing fun and sip your favorite cocktail as the sun slowly slips below the horizon and the party starts. The Southern Empress pulls out all the stops as you step aboard for a cruise around Lake Conroe.”

When: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Lake Conroe

Admission: $99

Concerts

Dancing & Desserts: NYE with Boomtown Brass Band

“Join us for our annual New Year’s Eve Celebration with Boomtown Brass Band! Ticket purchase includes dessert selections and a champagne toast at midnight.”

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Heights Theater

Admission: $28-$232

Asleep at the Wheel

When: 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Where: Dosey Doe Big Barn

Admission: $178-$208

The Suffers

When: 10 p.m.

Where: The Last Concert Café

Admission: $50-$200

New Years Eve Bash at the Continental Club

“Bust out your best western duds and shine up your boots for some scootin’ as you kiss off 2022 and welcome 2023 with an evening of REAL COUNTRY MUSIC!”

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Continental Club

Admission: $15-$30

Nightlife

HMNS Mixers & Elixirs: New Year’s Eve

“Ring in the new year with HMNS! Where else can you toast under the dinosaurs? Featuring live music, DJs, food trucks, and cash bars.”

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Houston Museum of Natural Science

Admission: $65

Prohibition Nights Party

“This progressive roaring 20s party will feature DJs, dancing, burlesque shows, and an immersive countdown.”

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: C. Baldwin Hotel

Admission: $125-$170

Black & White Masquerade Ball

“New Year’s Eve is the start of what’s to come. The Black & White Ball has historically been a lavish party featuring formal black & white attire. Join us at JW Marriott Houston Downtown as we put a youthful spin on this timeless masquerade soiree that features an all-star cast of performers in various rooms, complimentary cocktails, red carpet entrance, champagne toast, festive party favors, and multiple courses of hors d’oeuvres.”

When: 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: JW Marriott Houston Downtown

Admission: $140-$195

NYE Bash at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

“Prepare for the glitz and glam and of course, plenty of bubbly to ring in the new year at Hotel ZaZa! Featuring live music, captivating experiences, entertaining activations, and a grand bubbly toast at midnight.”

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

Admission: $125

Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel

Admission: $135-$300

NYE Houston Bash at Cidercade

“Ring in the New Year with us and enjoy arcade games, food trucks, house-made hard cider & seltzer, confetti cannons and a midnight toast!”

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Cidercade

Admission: $40-$50

SoberEve HTX

“We have DJ’s spinning, a killer light show, a mocktail & coffee bar, and an epic confetti drop at midnight.”

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Railway Heights Market

Admission: $30

New Year’s Eve Ball at House of Blues

Entertainment by Blaze X Black and DJ Mohawk Steve.

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: House of Blues

Admission: $25

Heights Bier Garten

“Heights Bier Garten will be hosting a masquerade this New Year’s Eve. There will be a contest to see whose mask is the best, most eye-catching mystery of the night. Uncle Jesse’s Hair will provide live music from 9:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. keeping everyone lively throughout the night. There will be a balloon drop for a heightened NYE experience. Once the clock strikes midnight, we’ll toast with some crisp champagne for the new year.”

Dining

Le Jardinier

“Celebrate new beginnings at the Bastion Collection’s stunning Le Jardinier restaurant in the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. The modern French fine-dining restaurant led by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli will have two seatings on New Year’s Eve with special tasting menus that vary for each seating.”

When: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7:30p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: MFAH

Price: $165-$295

GJ Tavern

“Looking for a delicious way to ring in the new year? GJ Tavern, the downtown Houston restaurant and bar from Underbelly Hospitality, will host an intimate six-course dinner and wine pairing experience to welcome 2023! Guests can choose from two seating times: the early seating from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ($100) and the second seating from 9 p.m-12 a.m. ($150). Chef Tim Reading has curated a special menu with wine pairings to celebrate the occasion, including East coast oysters, gulf fish ceviche, truffle arancini, lobster ravioli, braised short rib and a medley of desserts. Guests will be gifted a sweet takeaway at the end of their meals, and the second seating will also enjoy a midnight champagne toast of Lallier NV and live music”

When: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Price: $100-$150

The Annie Café & Bar

“Join The Annie Café & Bar for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience featuring music from the Rat Pack and a delicious, 3-course prix-fixe meal. Performed by the Richard Brown Orchestra with singers Sharon Montgomery, Bob Luna and Kelley Peters, the show will feature all your favorite songs by Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis and Dean Martin. Emceed by Deborah Duncan, don’t miss this fabulous night of dining, dancing and cocktails to ring in the New Year! There will be 2 seatings – one at 6 p.m. for $250/person and one at 10 p.m. for $350/person – and both include the 3-course dinner and show. The second show will be black tie attire and will include the big band performance, a festive New Year’s champagne toast and countdown.”

When: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Price: $250-$350

