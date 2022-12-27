Houston, start 2023 with a polar plunge, run or walk

HOUSTON – Welcome 2023 the heart-racing way with one of these New Year’s Day events happening in the Houston area.

Sunrise beach walk at Galveston Island State Park

“Ring in the new year by taking a beach sunrise walk with a ranger! This is a great way to set an intention of getting outside and getting some exercise.”

When: 7:00 a.m-8:00 a.m.

Cost: Entry fee is $5 for adults and FREE for children 12 & under. Park entry free with a Entry fee is $5 for adults and FREE for children 12 & under. Park entry free with a State Parks Pass

Surfside Beach Polar Plunge

“Come and take the Surfside plunge! Start the New year off right and on January 1st join others as they take a cold and refreshing dip in the Gulf! You get nothing but bragging rights! Meet on the beach at the intersection of Whelk Street and Beach Drive.”

When: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

Resolution Run Houston

“Join us on New Year’s Day at Fish Plaza in downtown Houston! With flexible start times for runners and walkers alike, Houston Resolution Run is the perfect new tradition for the whole family.”

When: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $45-$70

Texas Marathon

“Four loops on greenbelts in Kingwood, starting at the Greentree Pool, proceeding to Lake Houston and returning to the Greentree Pool. The course is run entirely on concrete greenbelt trails which are open to the public.”

When: 8: a.m. marathon start, 8:15 a.m. half marathon start

Cost: $90

