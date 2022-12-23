BLOG: KPRC 2′s team following arctic blast moving through Houston. Here’s what’s happening in your area

HOUSTON – With an arctic blast headed to the Houston area this afternoon into Friday morning, Houstonians are preparing for temperatures to his below freezing for the next 36 to 44 hours.

Our KPRC2 team is keeping you prepared with coverage from all over the Houston area.

KEMAH AND LEAGUE CITY

KPRC 2 reporter Re’Chelle Turner spent the day in Kemah and League City.

The frigid temperatures did not stop families from having fun at the Kemah Boardwalk. KPRC2 saw families on rides, eating ice cream and playing games.

“We came prepared and we are here to have some fun,” one family said.

We also spoke to people at a shopping center in Dickinson while they stocked up on food and supplies.

One family told us they look forward to the cold weather because it will make the holidays better.

Another person told us he wants to move to Florida because he hates the cold.

We also spoke to Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and a scientist from the National Weather Service.

Officials don’t anticipate any snow or ice like we experienced in 2021, but say wind speeds will reach up to 35 miles per hour.

League City officials spent the morning wrapping pipes around the city while crews remain on standby to open a warming center if the power goes out.

CYPRESS

In Cypress, people flocked to the Houston Premium Outlets to get their last-minute shopping done.

Shoppers said they noticed an uptick in traffic and volume on the roadways Thursday morning ahead of the cold front.

“It was so crazy out there,” explained shopper Claudia Oakley.

Over by the Target off of U.S. 290, the parking lot was packed. Even as the temperatures dipped into to the low twenties, people piled into the stores to get last-minute gifts.

The cold temperatures and wind chill did not stop Houstonians from making a last-minute trip to the store.

DISCOVERY GREEN

And even with the cold coming and Christmas in a few days, parents are still trying to find ways to entertain their kids before the freeze.

Zenaida Martinez, the manager of Discovery Green, said this is actually the best time to go ice skating.

“As we know December has been kind of warm for Houston so this cold front has been a blessing for us,” she said.

Martinez said with the cold weather, she still doesn’t anticipate the traffic letting up.

“This past week, we’ve been receiving more people than usual so we are hoping to up the numbers,” she added.