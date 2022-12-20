Northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 shut down due to big rig crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – All the northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are shut down Tuesday due to a crash involving a big rig, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and TxDOT reportedly have all north lanes of the Southwest Freeway closed at the transition ramp to 288 South.

According to police, a big rig with two trailers jackknifed, blocking all of the north lanes.

Officers said it is unclear if any injuries were reported during the crash.

It is unclear how long the freeway will be closed, police said.

Drivers are urged to check back here for more updates as they become available.