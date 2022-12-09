Recall alert: Texas DSHS announces recall on oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay after several illnesses reported

Texans who purchased oysters since Nov. 17 should not eat them or throw them out after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a recall of all oysters harvested in one area of Galveston Bay.

DSHS said that oysters harvested in the TX-1 area of Galveston Bay (located above Crystal Beach) should be discarded after receiving reports from health departments in southeast Texas and Florida that people who consumed oysters from the area fell ill.

According to a news release, consumers who purchased oysters, including oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 should check the packaging and consider discarding them.

Restaurants that purchased oysters in bulk should contact their distributor to find the source of their oysters.

DSHS reported several cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from Galveston Bay waters. Reported symptoms included fever, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills, and headache.

Those who ate oysters and experienced any symptoms mentioned above are urged to contact their health care provider. DSHS reports no hospitalizations related to oysters at this time.

At this time, epidemiologists are working with local health departments to investigate the cases. DSHS officials have collected water samples in the recalled area to determine whether the area is safe for harvesting.

No other seafood species are affected.