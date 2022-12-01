Man killed in hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Wednesday.

It happened in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.

According to HPD, it was reported that a man believed to be 43 years old had just left his parents’ house. Officers said the man was crossing Yellowstone Boulevard north to south on Saint Augustine Street when he was hit by a black Dodge pickup truck. The driver in the truck did not stop to render aid, investigators said.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department.

Officers are searching for the driver involved and the pickup truck, which may now have damage to the front end.