In-N-Out Burger opens new location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In-N-Out Burger has finally arrived at The Woodlands, y’all!
Residents at or near The Woodlands can finally try In-N Out’s made-to-order hamburgers, fries, and shakes beginning Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
The newest location -- the third in the Houston area -- opened Thursday at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, near Six Pines Drive.
According to the restaurant, In-N-Out is well known for making their hamburgers made with fresh beef and hand-cut fries from fresh potatoes.
In-N-Out Burger has restaurants in Katy and Stafford, plus many more throughout Texas.
