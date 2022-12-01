In-N-Out Burger opens new location in The Woodlands

PLEASANT HILL, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: The In-n-Out logo is displayed on the front of an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. Contra Costa county health officials shut down an In-n-Out restaurant in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday after the popular burger chain ignored repeated warnings to check the vaccination cards of customers who wanted to dine indoors. San Francisco health officials shut down the Fisherman's Wharf location for several days earlier in the month for the same issue. That location is currently only offering to go orders. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In-N-Out Burger has finally arrived at The Woodlands, y’all!

Residents at or near The Woodlands can finally try In-N Out’s made-to-order hamburgers, fries, and shakes beginning Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The newest location -- the third in the Houston area -- opened Thursday at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, near Six Pines Drive.

According to the restaurant, In-N-Out is well known for making their hamburgers made with fresh beef and hand-cut fries from fresh potatoes.

In-N-Out Burger has restaurants in Katy and Stafford, plus many more throughout Texas.

RELATED: A beginner’s guide to In-N-Out Burger