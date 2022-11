Driver slams SUV into apartment building in southeast Houston after running off Gulf Freeway: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating what caused a driver to veer off the Gulf Freeway and crash into an apartment building in southeast Houston Monday.

It happened near the Gulf Freeway and Edgebrook around 6:17 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the suspect drove an SUV off the freeway and crashed into a building at an apartment complex.

Investigators said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.