Mug shot: Mother arrested, charged after July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster, court docs say

WEBSTER, Texas – A mother was arrested Tuesday and has been charged after the drowning of her 3-year-old son in Webster in July, court documents said.

Christina Renee Meeks, 32, was charged with abandoning a child under 15. She is being held in the Harris County Jail.

Officers with the Webster Police Department said they conducted a warrant service in the 800 block of W. Nasa Parkway around 3:45 p.m.

Police said Meeks was placed in custody for an outstanding Harris County warrant for endangering a child, which stemmed from the drowning death of her 3-year-old son Mars Bedell on July 5. Authorities said the child drowned two days before it was decided his organs would be donated.

(HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake/Family photo)

On Thursday, July 7, Mars’ family, friends and hospital staff lined the halls to pay tribute to the boy for being an organ donor during his honor walk.

Meeks is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.