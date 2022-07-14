Mars is a superhero: 3-year-old celebrated for life-saving organ donations after drowning in Webster

See the honor walk for Mars Bedell after family makes decision to donate his organs.

A 3-year-old boy is being celebrated as a superhero for his family’s decision to donate his organs after he drowned in Webster last week.

Mars Bedell died on July 5 after a drowning incident in Webster two days before, according to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Mars Bedell's honor walk as family donates 3-year-old's organs

Mars Bedell (HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake/Family photo)

Mars became a hero like the ones he loved, saving others’ lives with organ donation. Two children and two adults were able to receive his organs last week.

Last Thursday, July 7, 2022, Mars’ family, friends and hospital staff lined the halls to pay tribute to Mars for being an organ donor during his honor walk. His favorite toys were superheroes and so most of the staff and family wore masks and capes to help give Mars a special send-off as he went on to save four lives as an organ donor. Mars was dressed up, too.

