Phillies fans, Vito’s Famous owners making great hoagies, cheesesteaks, pizza and more for Houstonians for nearly a decade🥪🍕

CYPRESS, Texas – In the heart of Houston, a local restaurant is conflicted during the World Series.

For more than a decade, Vito’s Famous has served Philadelphia staples like hoagies, cheesesteaks and pizzas.

The restaurant is a family business operated by two brothers, Vito Jr. & Vincent, and their father. The family said they are torn during this World Series matchup between the Astros and the Phillies.

“I love the Astros. If the Astros were playing, anybody else you would see me in Astros gear right now,” said Vito Jr.

“If you are a fan of food or a fan of baseball you got to come out here and grab some food.”