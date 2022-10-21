$1M bond for man accused in April shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in southwest Houston, court docs say

HOUSTON – An arrest was made in the April shooting death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified by police as Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is charged with capital murder in the 228th State District Court. He appeared in court Thursday night and his bond was set at $1 million.

HPD patrol officers said they responded to a person down call in the 3600 block of Willowbend Boulevard around 9:35 a.m. on April 8.

According to investigators, police found Amber Butler, 27, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic with its engine still running. Officers said Butler had suffered a gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Butler was in the late stages of pregnancy and her unborn child did not survive, police said.

Officers said further investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was also the victim’s boyfriend.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Allen was taken into custody without incident and charged in the shooting, HPD said.