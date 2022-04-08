Investigation underway after woman found fatally shot inside vehicle parked in moving lane of traffic, HPD says

Investigation underway after woman found shot to death in southwest Houston, police said on April 8, 2022.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle that was parked in a moving lane of traffic in southwest Houston Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made at 9:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of Willowbend Boulevard near Highway 90.

The woman’s body was found inside the car, which was still running. She appears to be in her 30s, police said.

Officers did not find any weapons or shell casings at the scene.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.