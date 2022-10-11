Detailed timeline: Murder charges filed against man accused of gunning down security guard outside of Club Onyx, HPD says

Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged with murder in the death of Delaunte Maxie, 32.

HOUSTON – Authorities have identified and charged a man who shot and killed a security guard who intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman outside a gentlemen’s club along Houston’s popular Richmond strip, according to Houston police.

Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged with murder in the death of Delaunte Maxie, 32.

Jones allegedly gunned down the guard outside Club Onyx located in the 3100 block of Bering Drive on Sept. 14.

According to HPD, Onyx has extensive, high-definition surveillance cameras in multiple locations on and around the property, and the footage was released to detectives. Video, part of which was released to the public, shows key moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

Timeline:

(The following details are outlined in sequence in the court documents, attributed to investigators with the Houston Police Department.)

1:05 a.m. - A white Ford Fusion, occupied by two women, arrives at the club. The ladies park in the parking lot, go through security and pay to enter.

One of the women was wearing a white shirt, purple shorts and carrying a red purse.

1:59 a.m. - A black Jeep Track Hawk arrives at the club and pulls into a parking space across from the front entrance. Police noted that Jeep Track Hawks are relatively rare, containing 700 HP engine and costing around $95,000.

Jones is seen exiting the driver side of the vehicle, wearing a red tank top and red shorts. He had partially dyed hair, which was long and stretched past his shoulders. Jones is seen standing in front of the club for a few minutes, before putting on a black hoodie with white writing on the front and back of it.

The woman wearing white and purple, seen arriving earlier, comes outside and meets with Jones. Surveillance footage shows her handing him some money before returning inside.

2:05 a.m. - A black Chevy Silverado LTZ arrives at the club and the driver meets up with Jones. The Silverado driver was seen wearing a black “Black Panther” t-shirt, and dark pants.

2:08 a.m. - The two men get in line to enter the club and are observed being patted down by the security guards before being allowed inside. The men go to a table occupied by the two women, where they remain together until leaving.

2:38 a.m. - The group exits the club, and the women walk to their car, followed by Jones and the Silverado driver.

2:39 a.m. - Jones and the woman in the purple shorts begin to argue. The woman gets into the passenger side of the white vehicle and rolls up the window on Jones, who then begins to bang on it.

2:42 a.m. - Maxie, the security guard, walks up and begins speaking to Jones, who waves him off. Maxie walks away.

2:44 a.m. - The women drive off in the white car and Jones walks back to the Jeep. Surveillance video shows Jones arguing with a different security guard before pulling out a rifle from his Jeep. He shows the weapon to the guard but gets back into the vehicle.

2:47 a.m. - Jones is seen driving away. He turns south on Bering Drive, then west on Richmond Avenue and is being followed by the friend in the black Silverado.

2:50 a.m. - The Jeep returns to the club, followed by the Silverado. Maxie walks a foot or two out into the street, where the Jeep has made a U-turn.

2:51 a.m. -The Jeep pauses in the street and a large, single muzzle blast is seen coming from the driver side of the vehicle. The Jeep then proceeds south on Bering Drive and out of view of the cameras.

Maxie, who was shot in the chest, drops to the ground. He is transported to the hospital, where he is pronounced dead.

Police find 7.62 x 39 ammunition at the scene.

September 15 - Jones was pulled over by Dallas police. He was driving a black Jeep Track Hawk, which was reported stolen from Houston on Sept 12. A search uncovers drugs and 7.62 x 39 ammunition inside the stolen vehicle.

Jones was booked into the Dallas County Jail and charged with possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest / search or transport, and possession of marijuana.

Investigators linked the unique Jeep in the Dallas arrest to the Maxie murder investigation in Houston.

Maxie’s booking photo from the Dallas County Jail was given to HPD investigators, who were able to match him to the person seen on the surveillance footage from Club Onyx.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges against Jones, naming him as the person responsible for Maxie’s death.