2 under 2: Former Astros Carlos Correa, wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez, say they’re expecting a second child

HOUTON – Looks like former Houston Astros Carlos Correa, now with the Minnesota with the Twins, will have his hands full as he and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez just announced they are having another baby.

The couple announced the news of their first child in 2021. Correa Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a photos of the family of three and her growing baby bump.

According to media reports, the two were first introduced in 2016, and a few months later, they went public with their relationship. Then, after the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa proposed on live television.

The couple later tied the knot in December 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.