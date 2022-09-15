$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say

The parents are now charged in the death of the 3-year-old from Liberty County

CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to a police officer, a class B misdemeanor.

Her boyfriend, Elmer Powell, 21, was also charged with filing a false report to a police officer. An additional charge of injury to a child - intentional bodily injury was later added.

The couple was arrested without incident and placed in the Liberty County Jail. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 each, according to LCSO Capt. Ken DeFoor.

According to deputies, on Sept. 10, Powell called 911 to report the child, Jace Davis, was “gagging.”

When authorities arrived at the home located on County Road 3792, they found Jace unresponsive in a recliner chair in the living room.

Emergency personnel began CPR, continuing until they reached Kingwood Hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

Children’s Protective Services has been involved with the family in the past.

“CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under the law,” wrote Melissa Lanford, the DFPS spokesperson, in a statement to KPRC2.

The investigation continues into the death of little Jace, pending the results of an official autopsy report.

