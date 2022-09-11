90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

3-year-old’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ in Liberty County, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 3-year-old death, Liberty County, suspicious death

CLEVELAND, Texas – Investigators are working to determine what circumstances surrounded the death of a 3-year-old over the weekend.

Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff’s say on Saturday, Sept. 10, at around 5:30 a.m., the boyfriend of the child’s mother called police to report that the child was ‘gagging.’

Lead investigator Sean Mitchell said when authorities arrived on the scene, they found the child in a recliner chair in a home in Cleveland on County Road 3792.

Medical professionals arrived at the home and began performing CPR. The toddler, named Jace, was later pronounced dead in an emergency room.

Authorities say an investigation is underway and officials are awaiting pending autopsy reports.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter