3-year-old’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ in Liberty County, deputies say

CLEVELAND, Texas – Investigators are working to determine what circumstances surrounded the death of a 3-year-old over the weekend.

Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff’s say on Saturday, Sept. 10, at around 5:30 a.m., the boyfriend of the child’s mother called police to report that the child was ‘gagging.’

Lead investigator Sean Mitchell said when authorities arrived on the scene, they found the child in a recliner chair in a home in Cleveland on County Road 3792.

Medical professionals arrived at the home and began performing CPR. The toddler, named Jace, was later pronounced dead in an emergency room.

Authorities say an investigation is underway and officials are awaiting pending autopsy reports.