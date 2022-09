According to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, the gator was spotted on Peek Rd. near Buffalo Bayou.

KATY, Texas – In what may be coming an all-too-familiar sight, a huge alligator was spotted taking a slow stroll in a Cinco Ranch neighborhood.

According to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, the gator was spotted on Peek Rd. near Buffalo Bayou.

Norvell posted an update around 11:30 a.m., stating the big guy has been captured and relocated.