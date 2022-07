Pct. 4 Constable deputies rescued a 3-foot alligator spotted blocking the front door of a home in NE Harris County.

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the gator, who appeared to be three feet in size, was spotted on London Tower Lane.

Photos from Pct. 4′s Facebook page showed deputies scooping the gator with a trash can.

No injuries were reported. The alligator was safely taken back to the wild.