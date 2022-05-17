84º

11-foot-long gator captured by professional wrangler in La Porte

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Alligator captured in La Porte (La Porte Police Department)

LA PORTE, Texas – A giant alligator was spotted and safely captured near Pecan Park this week in La Porte, according to officials.

La Porte police and animal control responded when called upon and had to call for backup because of the gator’s size.

La Porte PD’s Clarence Anderson said he called in gator wrangler Tim Deramus.

There’s good reason Deramus was called in - he’s wrangled nearly 2,000 gators in his time, including now this one, and he’s only been bitten once.

This gator captured measured out to be 11 feet long! Scroll down for more pics from the capture.

Deramus will also be featured on “Houston Life” on Tuesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2!

Check out the gator below:

Alligator captured by La Porte PD (La Porte Police Department)

