Man stabbed to death at Courtyard by Marriott near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a Courtyard by Marriot hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a man in his late 20′s laying in front of a Courtyard by Marriott with multiple knife wounds at around 1 a.m.

The man was transported by an ambulance to the hospital, where police said he later died.

According to investigators, it was reported that some individuals heard what sounded like someone falling down. They then heard more commotion outside, police said. When they went to go check, they found the man with multiple stab wounds and bleeding profusely, HPD said.

Police said the victim was seen with a friend inside and outside of the hotel earlier. The friend is not considered a suspect but is not cooperating with investigators, HPD said. Officers said he is distraught but they’re not sure if he actually witnessed the stabbing.

Ad

The victim’s mother reportedly lives out of state. Officers said she has been notified.

At this time, authorities said they are not sure what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.