Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

A screen still of an HPD video showing surveillance camera footage from the robbery.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.

Police said one of the men grabbed one of the women’s purses while the second woman, who was holding her child, started running away.

Both suspects then ran back to their vehicle, which was being driven by a third man, and sped away in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

WATCH: Houston police post full video of the armed robbery