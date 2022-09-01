Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub

HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year.

They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.

“Come out, visit with us, donate to a good cause, and we just appreciate everyone’s support,” said Constable Mark Herman.

Deputy Garrett was injured in the line of duty when he and two other deputies were ambushed outside a nightclub in north Houston on October 16, 2021.

Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed in the shooting and Deputy Jaquim Barthem was shot in the leg.

After nearly eight months in the hospital, Deputy Garrett was released in June.

Constable Herman is asking for the community to help with his continued medical needs.

“He’s doing best as can be expected, he’s in good spirits and, you know again, he’s confined to a wheelchair, does dialysis and is living with his mom,” said Herman.

Herman said Deputy Garrett is awaiting a kidney transplant.