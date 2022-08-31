2 firefighters injured in accident involving ambulance in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Two Houston firefighters were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being involved in a crash in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

The firefighters were traveling in an ambulance around 9:45 a.m. when the accident occurred in the 5500 block of the Southwest Freeway at Chimney Rock.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment. The injuries were noted as non-fatal, a Houston police spokesperson said.

No further details were released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.