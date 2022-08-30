Man, dog fatally struck while crossing Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A man and his dog were fatally struck after they were hit by a van while crossing the Gulf Freeway Tuesday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on the Gulf Freeway N. near Lockwood around 12:06 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man and dog that had been struck by a van. Both the man and dog were killed on impact, HPD said.

Investigators said the driver of the van remained at the scene and was not intoxicated.