Grand Parkway near Cypress Rose Hill shut down due to fatal crash

A fatality crash has shut down all mainlanes at the Grand Parkway westbound between Telge Road and Cypress Rosehill, according to authorities.

According to the Rosehill Fire Department, the roadway has been shut down as crews investigate. All traffic is being diverted to the Telge Road exit.

Video from Houston TranStar shows a vehicle flipped over on the roadway.

Drivers are expected to face major delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.