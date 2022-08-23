Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to provide monkeypox update Tuesday, announce expanded vaccine eligibility criteria

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will provide an update on the monkeypox response and vaccination efforts Tuesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

The city of Houston and Harris County are further expanding vaccine eligibility to include more at-risk populations.

According to Harris County Public Health, there have been a total of 2,151 monkeypox vaccinations between July 11 and August 22. Of those, 2,149 are first doses and two are second doses.

Monkeypox can spread to all people, regardless of age, race, identity or sexual orientation.

The virus can spread through contact with an infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluid, respiratory secretions or prolonged face-to-face or intimate physical contact. You can also get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, like linens or clothing, according to officials.

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness with individuals having a fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC. The illness lasts two to four weeks, and it can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.