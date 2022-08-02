88º

Monkeypox response plan: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to provide updates

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to speak about monkeypox crisis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Hidalgo and public health officials will provide an update on Harris County’s response to Monkeypox Tuesday morning.

Last week, at Judge Hidalgo and Mayor Turner’s request, over 16,000 vaccine doses were allocated to the Houston/Harris County region, and are available in limited quantities for eligible residents.

Hidalgo is asking the federal government to take more action and provide additional vaccines to meet the potential demand and to help Harris County keep the virus under control.

The media briefing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, the World Health Organization declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.

The current monkeypox outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus.

The U.S. confirmed its first case of the monkeypox virus on May 18 and now has over 5,811 confirmed infections, nearly 400 of which were reported in Texas.

