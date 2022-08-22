5 additional probable cases of monkeypox reported in Montgomery County, increasing total to 7, officials say

HOUSTON – The Montgomery County Public Health has reported five additional probable cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the county.

Health officials said all cases are in men in their 20s to 40s.

Monkeypox can spread to all people, regardless of age, race, identity or sexual orientation. It spread through contact with infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluid, respiratory secretions or prolonged face-to-face or intimate physical contact. You can also get the virus by touch a surface or object that has the virus on it, like linens or clothing, according to officials.

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness with individuals having a fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC. The illness lasts two to four weeks, and it can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The health department says anyone who develops these symptoms should isolate themselves from others to prevent or minimize the risk of spread of illness to others and seek medical attention to be evaluated for potential testing.

