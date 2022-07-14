1st ‘probable’ cases of Monkeypox reported in Fort Bend County, health department says

FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Health & Human Services was investigating the area’s first “probable” cases of Monkeypox Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the patients who possibly have the virus were in contact with someone who may have been exposed to it.

Those suspected cases are currently being monitored and are isolated in their homes at this time, the department said.

“The confirmation of Monkeypox in Fort Bend County is something we take seriously, and our Health and Human Services Department has been prepared to respond to an occurrence since the virus was first found in the U.S. earlier in the year,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

Last month, the Houston Health Department reported its first cases in the area linked to recent international travel.

Ad

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness with individuals having a fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC. The illness lasts two to four weeks, and it can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The health department says anyone who develops these symptoms should isolate themselves from others to prevent or minimize the risk of spread of illness to others and seek medical attention to be evaluated for potential testing.